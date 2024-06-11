SADC Police chiefs to meet in Zambia

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

SADC will hold the 29th Annual General Meeting of Chiefs of Police Sub Committee/ Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) from 13 to 14 June in Lusaka, Zambia.

The meeting will discuss strategies and interventions to combat cross-border crimes which pose a great threat to peace, security, regional integration and development efforts.

During the AGM, the Chiefs of Police will review the progress in the implementation of regional and international legal instruments and strategies aimed at preventing and combating transnational organised crime.

In a statement, SADC said the meeting will discuss matters on cooperation and coordination in mutual legal assistance on criminal matters and extradition.

“Moreover, the meeting aims to strengthen regional frameworks outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Plan (RISDP 2020-2030) by addressing transnational organised crime. This includes strategic objectives related to policing, political cooperation, democracy, good governance, rule of law, human rights, and human security,’’ reads the statement.

Mr Graphel Musamba, the Inspector General of the Republic of the Zambian Police, will chair the meeting in his capacity as the chairperson of the SARPCCO.

The meeting will also focus on reviewing and examining programmes and activities as guided by the SADC Integrated Strategy to Prevent and Combat Transnational Organised Crime and its Action Plan; the SADC Protocol on the Control of Firearms, Ammunitions, and other related materials; as well as the Protocols on Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Combating Illicit Drugs, and the SADC Protocol against Corruption.

SARPCCO plays a vital role in preventing and combating cross-border and trans-national organised crimes and has become a benchmark for international police cooperation.

The SARPCCO will be preceded by the meeting of Heads of Interpol National Bureau Centres (NBCs) and meetings of the SARPCCO Technical Organs.