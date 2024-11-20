Sadc pledges unity and action for lasting peace in eastern DRC

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Sadc chairperson President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed the bloc’s unwavering commitment to fostering peace and stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Addressing the Sadc Extraordinary Summit this evening, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of unity and timely action in addressing the region’s challenges.

“The invaluable insights shared and our collective resolve to realise peace remains a guarantor of our aspirations for a region characterised by humility,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the work of the Sadc Secretariat and praised Member States for their dedication to regional stability.

“I call upon us to keep the momentum and unity of purpose which we have always exhibited in this region.”

The summit noted the findings of the assessment mission in the DRC, underscoring the need for timely mobilisation of resources to support peace initiatives.

“The assessment made by the summit reveals the need for timeous availing of resources,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said while significant progress has been made, more work still need to be done to achieve the region’s goals.

“The summit has committed to playing its part and making contributions,” he affirmed.

In closing the summit, the Sadc chairperson extended his gratitude to the Heads of State and Government, their representatives, and the Secretariat for attending the Extraordinary Summit.

With a renewed commitment to peace, Sadc aims