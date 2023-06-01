‘SADC must unite in fight against climate change challenges’

The President and his Malawian counterpart, President Lazarus Chakwera share a lighter moment during a toast at a State banquet hosted for President Mnangagwa at Kamuzu Palace last night.

Cletus Mushanawani in LILONGWE, Malawi

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called for the SADC region to work together to address the phenomenon of global warming and climate change as the region continues to witness extreme weather conditions.

President Mnangagwa’s visit to Malawi is his first State visit after the postponement of a scheduled visit in 2020 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a State banquet hosted by his Malawian counterpart, President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe last night, President Mnangagwa said: “As we continue to witness the increased occurrences of these extreme weather conditions in the sub-region, it becomes even more imperative for us to work together to address the phenomenon of global warming and climate change.

“This is a clarion call for the world to come together and act urgently to address the root causes of climatic change and adopt mitigation strategies to reduce its impact. We also need to work hand in glove to improve our disaster preparedness and response to minimise the impact on the vulnerable communities.”

Malawi is still reeling from the effects of the devastating Tropical Cyclone Freddy which hit the landlocked country in March leaving more than 350 people dead and a trail of infrastructural damage.

Zimbabwe also suffered the brunt of natural calamities after the March 2019 Tropical Cyclone Idai ravaged some parts of Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

After Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi, Zimbabwe was among the first countries to render assistance to Malawi, a move warmly acknowledged by President Chakwera.

President Mnangagwa called for the broadening of cooperation between Zimbabwe and Malawi so that the two nations could reap more benefits with increased and focused interaction at senior official level.

“Opportunities for collaboration in order to ensure food security and sovereignty while uplifting many out of poverty into prosperity must be fully explored and utilised.

“It is now time that we exploit fully the potential for bilateral trade to sustainable economic activity between our two countries and accelerate regional integration. SADC, COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area are platforms which we must leverage to bolster regional and continental integration while we stay focused towards defining our space in global value chains,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe and Malawi have enjoyed excellent relations since the attainment of Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

“It was through the determination of nationalists such as the founding President of the Republic of Malawi, the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda that inspired a generation of freedom fighters in my country including me to take up arms and fight for freedom and independence.

“I recall that in 1964, Malawi under the Malawi Congress Party was one of the first countries to donate to our cause, as liberation movements in Zimbabwe. This was in the form of a Land Rover vehicle and other materials.”

He added: “Your independence in 1964 was therefore, a major turning point for the rest of the African continent as it energised our liberation fighters as well.

“It inculcated in us a sense of enormous hope and self-belief that we too could be masters of our destiny. We, therefore, feel truly indebted to the nationalists of Malawi for taking the lead in resisting colonial oppression and subjection.”

He expressed appreciation for the Malawian companies that have continued to exhibit at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on a yearly basis.

“On the other hand, Zimbabwean companies have also maintained a permanent presence at the Malawi International Trade Fair. I urge other businesses to take advantage of these opportunities to improve trade and investment co-operation between our two countries,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa also expressed gratitude to Malawi and SADC region for calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

“We continue to be encumbered by illegal and ruinous economic sanctions imposed on us by some Western countries. We are grateful for the solidarity and support extended to us by many countries and our regional organisations in order to have the burdensome measures removed. We are a friend to all and an enemy to none,’ said President Mnangagwa.

President Chakwera his invitation to President Mnangagwa for a State visit was a celebration of the cordial and strong bonds of co-operation and friendship between the two countries.

“In fact, for those of us who are Malawians, we will never accept that Zimbabwe and Malawi are not neighbouring countries, no matter what the borders say. The fact that those old colonial powers in Europe decided to create borders that did not join Zimbabwe’s border with Malawi’s border like conjoined twins is all the evidence you need that they did not know what they were doing. May God forgive them.

“The truth is that in our hearts and minds we know Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans as our siblings in the same home. We are family, not just by claim or name, but by genealogy and familiar ties. For this reason, it is good to grow our diplomatic relations and our cultural as well as our economic exchanges, as we have been doing through these Government to Government visits and through the work we do together through the Joint Permanent Commission of Co-operation which concluded its 11th session this week,” said President Chakwera.

He hailed Zimbabwe for its resilience despite the sanctions imposed on it.

“I want to commend Your Excellency for the economic success you and your Government have registered in Zimbabwe despite the odds you have had stacked against you. We find your resilience as a nation an inspiring example of endurance and patience that we can emulate in the face of our challenges. It is good to count our blessings, and the relationship between Malawi and Zimbabwe is a blessing worth celebrating,” said President Chakwera.