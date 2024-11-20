Sadc leaders jet in for extraordinary indaba

SADC Chairperson President Mnangagwa will today chair the regional bloc’s Extraordinary Summit at New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

HEADS of State and Government, and their representatives started arriving in Harare yesterday, with others expected to jet in today ahead of the SADC Extraordinary Summit to be chaired by President Mnangagwa.

Eswatini Prime Minister Russel Mmiso Dlamini, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar-Tanzania Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Angolan Minister of Defence Joao Ernesto Santos and Seychelles’ Minister of Internal Affairs Charles Errol Fonseka, all arrived in the capital yesterday.

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko, Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina and South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile are all expected to jet in today.

Mr Dlamini was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport State Pavillion by Skills Audit Minister Paul Mavima, while Mr Santos was welcomed by Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pedro Neto.

Dr Mwinyi was welcomed by Zimbabwe’s Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza.

The SADC Council of Ministers was held on Monday while the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika met yesterday as precursors to the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State.

The Extraordinary Summit will look at emerging regional issues including regional peace and the bloc’s industrialisation agenda.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the stage has been set for a successful gathering of Heads of State with member states having confirmed their participation.

“Cabinet received an update report on preparations for hosting the Extraordinary Meeting of SADC Heads of State and Government which was presented by the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee Honourable Vice President Rtd. Gen. Dr. C.G.D. N. Chiwenga.

“The Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, which is running from 16th to 20th November, had commenced with meetings of Senior Officials of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics and Ministerial Committee of the Organ.

“Heads of State and Government from the participating countries have already confirmed attendance of the regional event. Preparations for hosting the SADC Extraordinary Summit are on course for a successful event,” he said.

In a statement, the SADC Secretariat said the gathering would focus primarily on the security situation in the region with particular emphasis on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 20th November 2024, in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe, to review the security situation in the region, with a focus on the situation in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said SADC.

“The Summit will be chaired by His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo

Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and Chairperson of SADC”.

The regional body secretariat said a SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), which was deployed in December last year on a one-year mandate as a regional response, will also give an update on progress made so far.

“The SADC region deployed the SAMIDRC on 15th December 2023 on a one-year mandate as a regional response to address the security situation in the DRC and restore peace, security, and stability to pave the way for sustainable development.

“The Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will be preceded by the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, which will be Chaired by H.E Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council representing Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security Co-operation”.

Yesterday, the Presidency of South Africa confirmed Deputy President Mashatile’s arrival this morning while expressing its commitment to aiding regional peace and security.

“On behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of SADC Heads of State and Government, in Harare, Capital City of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“South Africa, through its participation and contribution to the SADC Mission in the DRC, continues to play an important role in efforts to bring about peace and security in the SADC region,” said the South African Presidency in a statement.