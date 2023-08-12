SADC journalists tour President’s Precabe Farm

A group of Sadc journalists and entertainment personalities that are in Zimbabwe on the country's familiarisation tour yesterday visited President Mnangagwa's Precabe Farm on the outskirts of Kwekwe. Picture: Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A group of Sadc journalists and entertainment personalities that are in Zimbabwe on the country’s familiarisation tour yesterday visited President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm on the outskirts of Kwekwe.

The 30 member group which was led by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry Permenant Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana and the Ministry’s deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza expressed shock at the massive production at the First Family’s farm.

At the farm, there is over 100 hactares green lung of a thriving wheat, massive cattle breeding as well as a huge fishery project.

Lesotho journalist, Mamasupha Moshoeshoe said other African Presidents must copy from the hard work of the First Family in leading the nation by example.

“What i saw here is amazing, a President who is leading by example especially in farming and leading the country to food security,” she said.

Entertainment personality, Sello Maake KaNcube described the works by the President as exceptional.

He said Zimbawe was rising and soon would be a leading example in Africa.

“Zimbabwe is like a phoenix rising from the ashes and soon it will be a leading example for the rest of Africa,” he said