Sadc honours founding fathers

Former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe has been honoured by SADC at the ongoing SADC Summit in the DRC. President Mnangagwa greets former First Lady Grace Mugabe during the Summit. Picture by Tawanda Mudimu.

Fungi Kwaramba in DRC

SADC founding fathers have been honoured for the role they played in the formation of the regional bloc that is home to 340 million people, offering vast opportunities in trade and commerce for the advancement of the region.

The Southern African Development Coordination Conference, the forerunner of Sadc, was a memorandum of understanding on common economic development signed in Lusaka, Zambia, on 1 April 1980.



Founding fathers of the bloc, who are now all late, were Angola Agustinho Neto, Botswana Setetse Khama, Eswatini King Sobhuza11, Malawi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Mozambique Cde Samora Machel.

Tanzanian first President Julius Nyerere, Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, and Zimbabwean founding father President Robert Mugabe.

The awards were received by family members of the former Presidents who helped form the influential regional group that now has 16 members.



Apart from honouring the region founding fathers, there were also secondary schools eassy writing and media awards.

Chronicle Business Editor was the overall winner of the 2022 Sadc media awards walking away with US$2 500.