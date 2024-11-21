Sadc extends DRC mission

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

THE Extraordinary SADC Summit that ended last night in Harare commended Mozambique, Botswana and Mauritius for holding peaceful elections, but criticised the post-election violence that has gripped Maputo and the continued instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a communiqué, the Summit extended its appreciation to President Mnangagwa, who is SADC Chairperson, for hosting the Extraordinary Summit and for his commitment towards regional cooperation and attainment of peace, security and stability in the region.

SADC leaders and/or their representatives, also congratulated the newly elected leaders namely, President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana and Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam, for the orderly and peaceful transfer of power following the elections held on October 30 and November 10.

The summit received updates on the peace and security situation in the DRC and expressed concern at the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in that country. The Summit reiterated SADC’s support to the DRC government towards resolving the conflict and attainment of lasting peace, stability and security.

In that regard, the Summit extended the mandate of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) by one year, continuing the regional response to address the prevailing unstable security situation in the eastern part of the country.

“Summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact that, ‘an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security’, and commended member States for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC.

“Summit commended the SAMIDRC leadership, and all personnel deployed to the Mission for their sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in eastern DRC,” reads the communiqué.

The Summit welcomed the continued efforts of the African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council in exploring various options to support the SAMIDRC.

In addition, it acknowledged the expression of gratitude from DRC President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, for SADC’s unwavering support to restore peace and ensure security in the country.

Angola President João Lourenço was also praised for his relentless efforts through the Luanda Process to bring lasting peace in eastern DRC and brokering a ceasefire between the DRC and Rwanda.

But the summit condemned the persistent violations of the ceasefire established on August 4 this year, and called on all parties to fully adhere to their obligations to preserve peace and security in the region. The Summit also called for enhanced coordinated efforts towards a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict in the eastern DRC.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi updated the Summit on the post-election political and security situation in the country.

SADC leaders and their representatives at the summit reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment” to work Mozambique in ensuring peace, security and stability through the relevant structures of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The summit extended condolences to the government and people of Mozambique for the lives lost during the post-election violence.

President Mnangagwa, who is the SADC Chairperson, expressed gratitude to all Heads of State and Government for attending the Extraordinary Summit and for the commitment shown to the region and the sustained cooperation towards the consolidation of peace and security.

The Heads of State and Government who attended the summit are President Mnangagwa, President Boko of Botswana, President Tshisekedi of DRC, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar and President Nyusi of Mozambique.

South Africa was represented by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Tanzania by Deputy President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who is also President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council while Eswatini was represented by Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini and Namibia had Dr Peya Mushelenga.

Zambia was represented by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Lesotho had Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Limpho Tau, Angola had Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans João dos Santos Liberdade, Malawi was represented by Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire and Seychelles by Minister of Internal Affairs Charles Errol Fonseka.