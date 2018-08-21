Sadc essay contest runner-up charms ED

President Mnangagwa hands over US$2 000 to Primrose Thandeka Tshuma of John Tallach High School, who came second in a Sadc Essay Competition that took place in Namibia, while Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga looks at State House in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Andrew Muvishi and Panashe Machakaire

President Mnangagwa yesterday honoured Primrose Thandeka Tshuma of John Tallach High School in Matabeleland North with US$2 000 after she came second in the SADC essay competition in Windhoek, Namibia, last week.

For coming second in the competition, Primrose got US$1 000, a Samsung Galaxy phone, a laptop bag and flash disc and a Huawei key holder from SADC.

Primrose’s essay was titled, “The role of the private sector in developing industries and regional value chains in the SADC region”.

President Mnangagwa congratulated Primrose at State House for excelling in the competition.

“We are grateful that our own little daughter has done us proud after she scooped the second prize in the SADC essay competition in Windhoek, Namibia, last week,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We are proud as Zimbabweans, in particular I as President I want also to give her a small gift of $2 000.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Primrose’s victory was testimony of the quality of the country’s education system.

“It is a very good testimony, especially to our education system and we hope as we go into the future, we will continue to dominate the region,” he said.

“We have won this prize before at first position, at second position and at third position. You may also want to know that there are 16 countries and each country submits three entries and ours came second this time, but you also realise that our second runner-up in the national competition came in fourth position at the same regional competition.”

Prof Mavima said the country was doing well.

“We are doing well as Zimbabweans and we want to continue with the high standards and kudos to Primrose and to our education system in Zimbabwe,” he said. “It is good and we want to continue to improve it.”

Primrose could not hide her joy.

“It was the first time to be at State House and I really had an exciting experience, especially since I had been awarded the opportunity to travel in a Presidential charter plane,” she said.