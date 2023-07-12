Sadc double troika explores ways of ending conflict

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday participated in a virtual meeting of a SADC double Troika Extraordinary Summit aimed at reviewing the prevailing security situation in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, and the eastern side of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has in the past experienced conflict that has threatened security in the two countries and the region.

The double Troika summit brought together the SADC Troika and the Troika of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Zimbabwe is the outgoing chair of the rotational African Union Peace and Security Council.

Conflict in eastern DRC has been deteriorating following the resurgence of the March 23 (M23) rebels and other terrorist groups in the mineral-rich country, while the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique has been a subject of attack from an Islamic insurgency.

The virtual meeting explored ways of ending the conflict and brainstormed on several reports from different assessment teams about the security situation in the two countries during a closed door meeting that lasted more than two hours.

Zimbabwe has deployed military trainers to Cabo Delgado as part of its contribution to contain the conflict in Mozambique while other SADC countries deployed military personnel.

Other leaders that attended the meeting were President Hage Geingob of Namibia, who is Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, as incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ, and President Cyril Ramaphosa from South Africa as outgoing Chairperson.

Also in attendance were President Felix Tshisekedi from the DR Congo, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Lesotho Prime Minister Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane and Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, who was representing His Majesty King Mswati III.

In his opening remarks, President Geingob called for a coordinated approach by SADC in dealing with peace threats for the stability of the countries.

He called for the observance of a minute of silence in commemoration of those that died during the conflicts in the two countries.

“The conflict in the two countries has been felt in the region. We have, however, registered significant support in ensuring peace in the two countries,” said President Geingob.

SADC Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, commended the SADC Forces Intervention Brigade for its role in restoring peace in Cabo Delgado.

“Through Forces Intervention Brigade, SADC has continued to provide security support for the stability in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. With respect to DRC, there is general calm and stability in most parts of the country except for the eastern part, especially the northern and southern province where M23 has continued to attack towns and regions. The country is on high alert,” said Mr Magosi.

SADC was determined to restore stability in the DRC to ensure the country holds its election this year in a peaceful environment, he said.

“With regard to preparing for national elections in December this year, it is imperative to allow all citizens of DRC to exercise their constitutional right in line with the region’s guidelines governing democratic elections and indeed save precious lives.

“As regards Cabo Delgado, I am pleased to report that through the efforts of joint operations with Mozambique Defence Forces, we have contained terrorist activities for the safe return of mostly displaced people to their places.

“Due to successful operations most of the road network in Cabo Delgado is now safe to use and people can now move from the north to the south. This is despite the fact that the terrorists continue to ensure their presence and now deploy different tactics including moving in smaller groups in their endeavour to establish an Islamic State,” he said.