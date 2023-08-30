Sadc dispatches Panel of Elders

The PoE is led by former Botswana Labour and Home Affairs Minister, Mr Charles Tibone, who replaced former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, who was initially appointed the leader of the delegation.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

THE Southern Africa Development Community has dispatched a Panel of Elders (PoE) on a mission to Zimbabwe following an invitation by the Government just before the harmonised elections held last week.

The PoE is led by former Botswana Labour and Home Affairs Minister, Mr Charles Tibone, who replaced former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, who was initially appointed the leader of the delegation.

A Note Verbale from Sadc to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the arrival of the delegation in Zimbabwe.

“The Sadc Secretariat presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe and has the honour to acknowledge receipt of the latter’s Note Verbale Ref. No. C/10 dated 21 August 2023 inviting the SADC Panel of Elders (PoE) to the harmonised elections in the Republic of Zimbabwe, in accordance with the recommendations of the Sadc Advisory Council Pre-Election Assessment Mission conducted from 12 to 19 April 2023 and Summit Decisions of 17 August 2023. Consequently, the POE will conduct a mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe between 28 August and 01 September 2023, in line with Summit directives of 17 August 2023,” reads part of the Note Verbale.

The other member of the mission is Lesotho’s Ambassador Mpeo Mahase-Moiloa who is a member of the Mediation Reference Group while the mission will be supported by Dr Kondwani Chirambo, Mr Kitenge Tunda and Mr Tsholofelo Kereeditse.

The delegation will be further supported by three officials who are already covering the ongoing Sadc Elections Observer Mission in Harare, namely Professor Kula Theletsane, Mr Terry Rose, Mr Elijah Munyuki and Mrs Kgomotso Monare.