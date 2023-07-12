SADC delegation visit to boost Zim fisheries growth, trade

Monalisa Chikwengo

ZIMBABWE yesterday hosted a delegation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that was in Harare to discuss a regional initiative aimed at promoting sustainable development and economic growth in the fisheries sector.

Dubbed the ProFish Blue project, the initiative is part of a larger multinational programme aimed at improving fisheries governance and the blue economy trade corridors in the region.

The delegation that comprised officials held a 30-minute meeting their Zimbabwean Government officials and private sector players to discuss strategies of strengthening governance frameworks and enhancing trade and investment opportunities in the blue economy.

Addressing the meeting, Zimbabwe’s Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Dr John Basera observed that there was a massive potential for fisheries in the country.

“The programming will mainly target the fisheries and aquaculture in Kariba, which is one of the country’s several lakes. With over 10 700 water bodies, including newly established ones, Zimbabwe has a vast array of opportunities for the development of its fisheries and aquaculture sectors,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s abundant water bodies and fisheries’ resources make it a key player in the region with significant potential for the expansion and diversification of the blue economy.

ProFish Blue project coordinator from SADC, Mr Alexander Kefi said the organisation partnered with the African Development Bank (ADB) in December 2021 and signed an agreement to implement a programme aimed at improving fisheries governance through trade economy corridors in the SADC region.

“The project is funded to the tune of US$10, 1 million with ADB contributing 90 percent of the funding and SADC member states contributing the outstanding 10 percent,” he said.

The programme is being implemented in seven countries, which include Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Zambia, Comoros, Mozambique, Madagascar and Zimbabwe

The delegation’s visit provided an opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase its capabilities in contributing to the regional agenda on fisheries and blue economy trade corridors.

“The overall objective of the project is to promote sustainable management and use of fisheries resources within the blue growth context in the SADC region in order to improve food security, reduce poverty levels through employment opportunities, facilitate intra-regional trade and enhance adaptive capacity of fish value chain communities against climate change and other external shocks,” he said.