SADC delegation tours Liberation City

Herald Reporter

A SADC delegation that is in the country has toured the Liberation City housing the Museum of African Liberation, one of the sites that will be visited by delegates during the SADC August summit.

A SADC Preparatory Mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Affairs Dr Judith Kateera has appreciated the site’s ongoing works, saying the initiative for the Museum “is great”.

“This is a great project which I would really like to encourage all member states and institutions like schools, and universities to encourage people to visit because it is going to be an information hub on our heritage and history.

“I would really want to urge and encourage all member states who are going to come that they also bring in that historical information which tells the true story of their countries,” she said.

Instak Chief Executive, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said it was a great honour to receive the SADC delegation as part of preparations for the SADC summit that Zimbabwe will host in August this year.

“So SADC came to inspect the facilities and see what is in store, but it has been very much impressed and is looking forward to that so that the Liberation City will take part in hosting.