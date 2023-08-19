Sadc, C’Wealth teams commend election environment, pledge not to interfere

Chair of the Commonwealth elections observer group Ambassador Amina Chawahir Mohamed (centre) addresses a media conference in Harare yesterda while flanked by the secretariat’s Joshua Setipa (left) and Linford Andrews

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Farirai Machivenyika

THE Sadc and Commomwealth election observer teams yesterday pledged not to interfere in next Wednesday’s harmonised polls, with the former also commending President Mnangagwa’s administration for ensuring a conducive political environment thus far.

The general calm and peace prevailing in the country was wrought by the Second Republic which has continued to reiterate the need for tranquillity during the pre and post elections period.

Sadc’s elections observer mission (SEOM) comprises 68 people from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

These have been deployed to all the 10 provinces in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of SEOM in Harare yesterday, mission leader and former Zambian Vice President, Dr Nevers Mumba, said Zimbabwe was ready to hold polls next week.

He expressed confidence that the country would hold elections that adhered to democratic values and principles envisioned in the Sadc Treaty and other governing statutes.

“Before I proceed, allow me to inform you that since the arrival of the Sadc team in Harare on 10th August 2023, and my arrival on 16th August 2023, we have observed a general calm and peace, and for that we commend the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“SADC observes elections in its Member States based on the Revised Sadc Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021). All Sadc member States affirmed their commitment to the implementation of these principles and guidelines.

“In view of the prevailing peace in the country, the pre-election assessment mission conducted has concluded that the Republic of Zimbabwe is prepared to hold the harmonised elections,” he said.

Dr Mumba said the SEOM was only in the country to assess the conduct of the elections and not interfere in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes, while urging Zimbabweans to go out in their numbers and exercise their democratic right.

The SEOM would focus on the pre and post-election period as well as polling day.

“Sadc urges all registered voters to exercise their civic and political rights by going out to vote on 23rd August 2023. We encourage all stakeholders to ensure that these elections are conducted in a peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible manner.

“We look forward to an electoral process that adheres to democratic values and principles envisioned in the Sadc Treaty, the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation; and the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections,” he said.

SEOM is also expected to release a preliminary statement after polling day on August 25.

The 14-member Commonwealth Elections Observer group also pledged not to interfere with the processes of the harmonised elections.

Ambassador Amin Chawir Mohamed, who is Kenya’s former Cabinet Secretary for Education and Foreign Affairs, is leading the observer group which arrived in the country on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Ambassador Mohamed commended the warm welcome they received since their arrival.

“We recognise the significance of these elections to the people of Zimbabwe, the region and the global community.

“We are honoured to be part of this important democratic process.

“The Commonwealth Observer Group has no executive role; its function is not to interfere with the process but to observe the process as a whole and to make recommendations accordingly.

“We will observe the pre-election environment, polling day activities and the post-election period, in particular we will consider whether the conditions exist for credible elections, including a fair election environment; whether public media has been impartial, the transparency of the process; whether voters are free to express their will and whether the counting process is transparent,” she said.

Ambassador Mohamed said their report would be based on the standards that Zimbabwe had committed itself to, including national law and regional and international commitments.

“In conducting our duties, we will be guided by the principles of neutrality, impartiality, objectivity and independence.

“As we are here in our individual capacities as responsible and experienced Commonwealth citizens, our assessments will be our own and not that of any member government,” she said.

Ambassador Mohamed added that in their observation process, they would meet various stakeholders including Government representatives, political parties, security agencies, civil society groups, other international observer groups, diplomats and the media.

The group will issue its preliminary report on August 25 and members of the group will depart on August 29. Ambassador Mohamed urged political parties and the general citizenry to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and ensure that a credible process takes place next Wednesday.