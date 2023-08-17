Sadc, C’wealth observers jet in

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Zimpapers Elections Desk

ELECTION observer missions (EOM) from the Southern Africa Development Community and Commonwealth arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday ahead of the harmonised elections next week, as the Second Republic continues to make good on its promise to hold transparent and credible polls.

The European Union’s observer mission as well as other individuals are already in the country with more expected to arrive as the week progresses.

President Mnangagwa has opened doors for all observers worldwide to come and observe the elections, in the spirit of transparency and democracy.

The Sadc mission is being led by former Zambian Vice President Dr Nevers Mumba. The bloc’s EOM will be deployed to all the country’s 10 provinces.

The Commonwealth’s mission is being led by Ms Amina Mohammed.

In an interview on his arrival, Mr Mumba said they had come to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Zimbabweans before, during and after the elections.

Unlike other observer missions, Mr Mumba said they were not here to interfere with the country’s electoral processes but to simply observe as the country upholds its constitutional obligations.

“As you can see we are delighted to be in Zimbabwe today. We come with a very clear mandate from the Sadc region, and the Troika and the mandate is basically to ensure we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters here in Zimbabwe to elect a Presidential choice.

“Our determination is to support every effort that is going to give us a free and fair election. We consider a free and fair election as a tool of peace and stability of any country and so if you don’t have a fair election, you

will be subjected to insecurity so my team and I are dedicating ourselves to ensure that we are part of that process to give Zimbabweans an opportunity to make a choice of their own.

“They make the choice, we are just the eyes and encouragers for peace and that is what brings us here,” he said.

In a press release following the SEOM’s arrival in Harare yesterday, Sadc said they had deployed the mission to observe the country’s pre- and post-election environment as well as polling day.

“To promote electoral integrity, electoral justice, good governance, peace, and stability in the SADC region, and to give effect to the commitment contained in the SADC Principles and Guidelines, the Launch of the SEOM will be held on August 18, 2023, and will include various election awareness activities for the electoral stakeholder to learn and appreciate the work of the SEOM,” said Sadc.

“Before the launch of the SEOM, the HoM (Head of Mission) shall undertake a courtesy call to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe. He will also conduct meetings with the leadership of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as well as the SADC Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

Sadc said the deployment of the mission was in line with its rules and statutes.

“As the incoming Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, the Republic of Zambia have appointed Dr Nevers Mumba, former Vice-President of Zambia, as the Head of Mission (HoM) of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“This is in line with Article 3 of the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), which provides that SADC shall observe all general elections held in its Member States,” said Sadc.

Zimbabwe continues to showcase its transparency, demonstrating that truly it has nothing to hide during the polls.