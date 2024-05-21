SADC condemns DRC coup attempt

Angolan President João Lourenço, who is the current chairperson of the regional bloc, said the region’s leaders were happy that “the coup d’état has failed and democracy won”.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

HEADS of State in the SADC region have unequivocally condemned the recent failed coup d’état in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The foiled coup attempt was discussed yesterday at the virtual SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

At least three people were killed in the attacks in Kinshasa, and several attackers, including suspected United States citizens, who are believed to have been aiding the failed putsch, were arrested.

Angolan President João Lourenço, who is the current chairperson of the regional bloc, said the region’s leaders were happy that “the coup d’état has failed and democracy won”.

“In addition to the difficult situation that the country is going through due to the protracted armed conflict, (the country) has just witnessed a more recent challenge that took place less than 24 hours ago. Fortunately it had a happy ending, it was favourable to the continuation of the legally constituted power that has been instituted by the Congolese people during the last elections. The coup d’état has failed and democracy won, the people’s will has won,” he said.

In a press release yesterday, SADC commended the DRC’s military forces for acting swiftly in thwarting the coup attempt.

“The Southern African Development Community (SADC) condemns in its strongest terms the attempted coup d’état that happened on May 19, 2024 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after gunmen tried to attack the homes of senior officials of the DRC government including that of President Félix Tshisekedi.

“While condemning this act of violence, SADC wishes to extend its appreciation to the DRC army for having arrested the perpetrators and ceased any escalation that could have occurred from this unfortunate incident,” read the press release.

The regional bloc expressed its commitment to promoting peace and tranquillity across SADC, while imploring the global community to stand behind the DRC during this difficult time.

“SADC is guided by the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, which aims to promote peace and security in the region, protect the region’s people from instability due to the breakdown of law and order, develop a common foreign policy for the region, and co-operate on matters related to security and defence.

“Based on this, SADC urges Member States to adhere to this Protocol. The SADC encourages the international community to continue supporting the DRC people,” said the regional body.