Sadc commends summit preps progress

Herald Reporter

SADC is happy with the progress Zimbabwe has made towards hosting the regional bloc’s summit in August and has expressed confidence that the gathering will be a resounding success.

A SADC preparatory team is in the country for its second assessment mission, with the first having come in February.

The team noted tremendous improvements that had been made since the conclusion of the first mission.

A member of the secretariat team said: “Let me first of all talk about the purpose of our mission. This is the second preparatory mission that the SADC Secretariat is undertaking to assess the preparedness of the host nation to host the 44th Council of Ministers and Summit of Heads of State that will take place in August 2024.

“We have already had the first preparatory mission and during this second mission we have noted a lot of improvements and good progress.

“So, we are happy with the progress that we have noted and if everything is completed in time we are confident that we are going to have a very good Council and Summit of Heads of State and it will be a success,” said the SADC secretariat official.

The regional bloc expressed gratitude to the Second Republic for a job well done in ensuring everything is set and all necessary works are done.

“For this we would like to thank the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe for the good collaboration with the SADC Secretariat.”

President Mnangagwa last week personally checked on progress when he toured the facilities and other infrastructure to be used during the summit and reaffirmed the Second Republic’s commitment to delivering a one-of-a-kind gathering.

“Zimbabwe is a member of SADC and summits are held by member states, so there is nothing really that is exceptional for Zimbabwe hosting the SADC Summit, but we are privileged that this year Zimbabwe has been chosen to host the summit.

“This is why we are working 24 hours a day to make sure we host SADC here in an environment never seen before,” said the President.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said it was heartening to note that the SADC mission had acknowledged strides made by Zimbabwe in its preparations.

“The SADC secretariat is on its second preparatory mission to Zimbabwe to check on our preparedness for the SADC Summit. By God were they not blown away by our progress!” he wrote on his official X handle.

Zimbabwe is expected to assume chairmanship of the regional body for a year when it hosts the summit in August.