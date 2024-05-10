Sadc challenges journalists to amplify appeals for food support

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

BAtswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was the guest of honour during the SADC World Press Freedom Day commemorations in Gaborone, where the regional bloc called on journalists to amplify the voices of national and regional appeals for humanitarian support in response to the El Niño-induced drought so that messages for assistance reach relevant partners.

President Masisi paid tribute to the Media Institute of Southern Africa’s Regional and Botswana offices and UNESCO for organising the event, which is now a mainstay on the regional calendar.

He chronicled issues affecting the media in the region, particularly viability, misinformation and disinformation, stressing the need to “reflect deeply on these challenges and generate solutions to deal with them effectively”.

SADC Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, made a similar call in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Judith Kateera, the Deputy Executive Secretary for Corporate Affairs at the SADC Secretariat, during World Press Freedom Day commemorations.

The event was hosted by MISA, with support from UNESCO and Olof Palme International in Gaborone, Botswana, last weekend.

The commemorations were held under the theme: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the environmental crisis”.

Presenting on the topic: “Regional perspectives on access to information and freedom of expression”, Mr Magosi challenged the media to communicate the situation on the ground accurately and amplifying voices of the silent majority yearning for development.

“Looking at Southern Africa today, it is noted that our region is experiencing climate and food security crisis, as the 2023/2024 El Niño event has caused widespread drought conditions that are characterised by a late onset of rains, extended mid-season dry spells, and extreme high temperatures. This is the environment we are in right now.

“In March 2024, a month that marks the end of the last lean season, a total of about 18,6 million people were estimated to be in a food crisis or worse, due to the levels of food insecurity in the region.

“ . . . this is the environment under which we now live, an environment where we need to adapt and mitigate the adverse impact of the climatic changes, if our developmental agenda is to be realised,” said Mr Magosi.

In Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has already declared a State of Disaster following low yields due to poor rains and requires up to US$2 billion to feed the people.

About 7 million are in need of food support.

Zambia has also declared a national disaster following low yields due to moisture stress.

Mr Magosi said issues of climate change, climate adaptation and climate mitigation need to be clearly unpacked and delivered for the benefit of member States, private sector, and civil society to name a few.

“To be able to do this, the critical role of our media goes without saying,” he said.

“In this regard, journalists, as our catalysts for change, will be expected and encouraged to play a role in amplifying the voices for national and regional appeals for support, ensuring that the messages requesting for humanitarian support reach our various partners for support.

“Further to that, they are encouraged to contribute to the debate and solutions for climate-proofing our agriculture as well as mobilisation of resources for the same”.

Mr Magosi said at SADC, they encourage responsible journalism that reports facts without fear or favour, rather than misinformation about environmental issues, as this may lead to lack of public and political support for climate action, lack of effective policies, and inadequate protection of vulnerable communities affected by climate change, such as of women and girls, as climate change tends to exacerbate existing inequalities.