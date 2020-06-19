Sadc calls for unity in tackling illegal migration

Crime Reporter

SADC states must work closely to combat illegal migration, which poses a serious danger to the security of nations particularly in countries where border jumpers have the potential to spread terrorism and coordinate criminal activities.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Aaron Nhepera, who is the chairperson of the Sadc Public Security Sub-Committee (PSSC), yesterday told delegates at the 2020 PSSC virtual meeting that the meeting would benefit from expert advice.

“It is important that in our deliberations, we reflect on the resolution of the Council of Ministers, held in August 2019 in Dar es Salaam, the United Republic of Tanzania, particularly on the need to expedite the implementation of visa exemption agreements among our member states,” Mr Nhepera said.

He said it was through the free movement of people and goods within the region that the process of Sadc regional economic integration could become a reality.

Mr Nhepera urged participants to be wary of growing incidences of terrorism in our region especially reports of terrorist activities in Mozambique that he said were a reminder that no country was immune to terrorism.

“The need to safeguard our wildlife resources remains critical, especially given the increased sophistication of poaching syndicates. As we review our previous decisions, there is also need to introspect our efforts towards the implementation of regional strategies directed towards curbing wildlife crimes.”

He said there was need for member states to continue strengthening the public safety and security of the region and citizens.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Nhepera said Governments had heightened capacity in guaranteeing public security for citizens.

The meeting was attended by the Sadc Director of the Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Affairs Mr Jorge Cardoso, Director Immigration Ms Respect Gono, ZimParks Director-General Mr Fulton Mangwanya, Police Commissioner General-Godwin, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Comm-Gen Paradzayi Zimondi, Deputy-Comm Gen Stephen Mutamba and senior Government officials from Zimbabwe and Sadc members.