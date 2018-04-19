Sadc boss visits Sardc

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax today visits the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC) in Harare.

She leaves tomorrow. In a statement yesterday, SARDC said she will engage key stakeholders during her visit.

“The visit is aimed at engaging a key stakeholder who is involved in the delivery of priority regional integration programmes and projects and continue to facilitate a common vision in the achievement of SADC objectives,” said SARDC.

SARDC is a knowledge partner of SADC and produces reports and publications on a range of regional and policy issues, including the bi-monthly publication Southern Africa Today (SADC Today), SADC Energy Monitor and SADC Gender and Development Monitor, among others. It is an independent regional knowledge resource centre that focuses on regional policy issues in Southern Africa and undertakes research that informs development.

SARDC has a strong track record of experience and expertise in research, collecting, analysing, writing, documenting and disseminating knowledge from a regional perspective in a way that is accessible for different audiences, including policy and decision makers in public and private sectors, parliaments, academics, development agencies, the media and the public.

The centre is made up of several institutes that specialise in regional economic integration including energy, trade and infrastructure development; a gender institute; a regional centre for environment, water resources and climate change; an institute of China-Africa studies; and a new sector on History.