Sadc boss due for 3-day visit

Herald Reporter

SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax is expected in Zimbabwe tomorrow for a three-day working visit in which she will interact with representatives of regional organs based in the country.

In a statement, the SADC secretariat’s Botswana-based public relations unit said Dr Tax was expected to attend a second graduation of Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation.

“The Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community, Her Excellency Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax will on 28-30 November, 2018 undertake a mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe,” it said.

“Among other engagements, Her Excellency Dr Tax is expected to attend the second graduation ceremony of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) Centre of Excellence and hold discussions with management of SADC Regional Peace Training Centre in Harare on 29th November, 2018.

“On 30th November, 2018, the SADC Executive Secretary is scheduled to visit the Interpol Regional Bureau where she will be welcomed by Mr Mubita Nawa, Head of Bureau. Dr Tax will be briefed on the operations of the bureau and conduct on a tour of the building before addressing management of the Interpol Regional Bureau.

“The Executive Secretary is being accompanied on this mission by the Director of Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs at the SADC Secretariat, Mr Jorge Cardoso, and legal counsel Mr Phineas Matto and other secretariat staff.”

Zimbabwe, represented by President Mnangagwa, was in August this year elected deputy chairperson of the influential Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation at the regional bloc’s 38th Summit of Heads of State and Government in Namibia.

This is a significant marker in President Mnangagwa’s crusade to end Zimbabwe’s international isolation and make the nation a meaningful contributor on the international arena.

President Mnangagwa deputises Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu, who took over chairmanship of the Organ from Angola’s President Joao Manuel Lourenco