Sables search for Gold

MEN ON A MISSION . . . The Zimbabwe Sables pose for a group photo yesterday on the eve of their Africa Gold Cup battle against Morocco at Harare Sports Club today

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE captain Denford Mutamangira says his Sables are determined to get their Africa Gold Cup campaign off to a flying start with victory over Morocco and make a huge statement of their intention to book a ticket to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Sables begin their bid to win the Gold Cup Group 1A campaign this afternoon when they host the North Africans at the Machinery Exchange Rugby Stadium at Harare Sports Club at 1.30pm.

Only the group winners, in a pool which also includes Kenya, Uganda, Namibia and Tunisia, will secure the other African ticket to the global rugby showpiece.

South Africa’s Springboks do not play in these qualifiers because of their top seeding.

But it is the Sables who will be the focus of attention as they begin a tough journey to end the country’s long absence from the World Cup which has now spanned 27 years.

Mutamangira, retained as captain by new coach Peter De Villiers, said a lot has changed between last year, when they were such a sorry side that just narrowly escaped relegation into the Silver group, and now and he believes they have found their confidence and rhythm again under the former Springboks mentor.

The 34-year-old tighthead prop, flanked by his vice-captains Hilton Mudariki and giant eighthman Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, exuded a lot of confidence and insisted the Sables were more concerned about imposing their game than what the Moroccans are likely to throw at them.

Mutamangira was also captain last year as the Sables managed just a single win, a 28-16 victory over Senegal who were eventually relegated after finishing their five assignments winless.

But since the arrival of De Villiers in February, the Sables have been a different proposition, walking with a spring in their step and have undergone four months of preparations under the 61-year-old coach and his assistant Brendon Dawson.

“We are prepared. We have come a long way and we have worked very hard and I can confidently say that we are ready.

“We have a new coach, Peter De Villiers, and he has brought in a new system.

“We also started preparations early and have been getting ready for three to four months now unlike in our previous campaigns when we did not have enough preparations,’’ Mutamangira said.

The Moroccans will be banking on their huge size to try and grind out a result today, but Mutamangira believes the Sables will not be intimidated.

“I have never played Morocco myself, I have got no idea about them, but we are not worried about how they play. We are just ready to play our game.

“It is very important for us that we win this game.

“We just don’t want to play, but we want to make a huge statement and show everybody that this is a new era and our brand of rugby is different now.

“There will be a lot of tempo, there is a lot of passion and it’s a must-watch game for the fans, they just have to come early.

“We will play entertaining and hard rugby and the fans must come in their numbers because they will be the 24th man tomorrow.’’

The Gold Cup games will come thick and fast with Kenya waiting for the Sables in Nairobi on June 30 and Tunisia in Tunis on July 7, but Mutamangira, who led his troops on a captain’s run at the match venue yesterday afternoon, knows that only a convincing win over Morocco could set the tone for their latest aim at World Cup qualification.

Flyhalf Mudariki also pointed to the new wave that has been sweeping across domestic rugby from the administrative corridors, the technical bench, the dressing room and the corporate world as key factors that have significantly boosted their confidence.

“It’s a fresh start . . . new coach with new ideas and we have been treated as professionals, going away for camps at Falcon College, South Africa and here in Harare and those new things have brought confidence to the team.

“There is no reason why this group cannot take us to the World Cup,’’ Mudariki said.

The Sables also boast of enough arsenal to swing the pendulum in their favour even from the boot with flyhalf Lenience Tambwera expected to lead the way.

Harare Sports Club Number 10 Tambwera has a knack of getting important points with his left foot even from some tight angles.

Should Tambwera find his range today, then the North Africans for whom captain Arabat Hocine warned of an upset, could be in for a tough afternoon.

“We might be lacking in terms of experience in the Africa Group A1, but we are very talented.

“We have all what it takes to beat anyone. We are treating the match against Zimbabwe as a must-win,’’ Hocine said.

The Sables can also bank on the talents and kicking abilities of fullback Shingi Katsvere, wing Matthew McNab, centre Brendon Mandivenga and Mudariki to put more points on the board and get their bid for a place at Japan 2019 to the best start possible.