SAA relaunches Joburg-Vic Falls route

South African Airways landed in Victoria Falls for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, as one of Africa's leading airlines re-launches the Johannesburg-Victoria Falls route

Herald Reporter

South Africa Airways has relaunched services on the Johannesburg-Victoria Falls route after suspending services in 2020 at the height of Covid-19 and financial challenges.

An Airbus A319 landed mid-day at the Victoria Falls International Airport on December 15 with a fair number of passengers.

Its coming brought smiles back on stakeholders including tourism players, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) itself, Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe, National Handling Services and Victoria Falls City Council.

All of the stakeholders believe the coming back of South African Airways would help improve destination accessibility.

Passengers got a red carpet treatment by Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Mike Madiro, and several players from the tourism sector.

Said Deputy Minister Madiro: “Zimbabwe is elated by the return of SAA and it is our hope that this connectivity will facilitate tourism, cultural and business exchanges, and economic opportunities.

“Air transport leveraged by robust airport infrastructure is pivotal to the economic growth of our country.”

SAA executive Mr Fikile Mhlontlo said the relaunch was phase two of the airline after restarting flights into Harare in September last year.

He paid gratitude to the hospitality of Zimbabweans and said the airline was back to stay.

“As an airline, we are coming back after stopping services due to Covid-19 and because we had run into financial difficulties.

“What is more important is that today signifies that we are back in business,” said Mr Mhlontlo.

“Zimbabwe and Victoria Falls are important to SA Airways’ strategic routes for business, leisure and resuming operations, enhances relations and contributes to diplomatic cooperation.”

SAA was building up routes to improve connectivity around the continent, said Mr Mhlontlo.

At the moment, for one to get to Morocco or Tunisia, they may have to fly through France while someone going to Egypt passes through Dubai, depending on the airline used, making the trip expensive and time consuming.

Ms Julia Rewai is SAA Zimbabwe country manager, taking over from Ms Winnie Muchanyuka who is now ZTA chief executive.

Ms Muchanyuka said the return of SAA should boost local tourism.

“Victoria Falls is critical for tourism in Southern Africa and is in the bucket list of many people across the world.

“As a collective of ZTA and operators we have to work hard to market it and attract people to keep the route alive,” she said.

ACZ vice board chair, Mrs Sinikiwe Gwatidzo, said: “We are excited that SAA has made a return, which has a direct impact on the post Covid-19 aviation trajectory that we are pursuing as a country.

“We want to return to pre-Covid-19 era and collaboration efforts will go a long way in marketing this destination.”

Victoria Falls deputy mayor, Councillor Patricia Mwale, said the return of SA Airways would boost tourism in a big way since most of the tourists either come from South Africa or through South Africa.