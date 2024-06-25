SA starts screening travellers for mpox at borders

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH Africa’s Border Management Authority has announced that its port health officials have developed an outbreak preparedness plan that outlines the response to deal with mpox.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency in 2022, which ended last year, but low levels of cases are still being reported in some countries.

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, is a viral infection transmitted through close contact.

Initial symptoms of mpox include fever, headaches, swellings, back pain and aching muscles, which can develop into a rash.

The disease’s incubation period is three to 17 days, during which an infected person may not show symptoms until a rash forms.

In a statement, BMA spokesperson, Ms Mmemme Mogotsi said the current plan has been activated to respond since 13 cases have been confirmed by the National Department of Health.

“The Border Management Authority is implementing screening processes for travellers entering the country at all ports of entry,” she said.

“The first phase of screening occurs when the conveyance operator, which is the captain of the aircraft and crew members, provide a general declaration of health.

“This is a document that is required to be completed by all conveyance operators where they declare that no travellers have reported or were found to be ill on board. This is in terms of International Health Regulations.”

Under the new order, travellers are subjected to thermal screening for checking temperature. This screening of temperature is implemented at land and seaports as well.

Should the traveller present with an elevated temperature, they will be isolated and assisted with further screening.

This will involve interviews to establish experiencing of other symptoms.

The BMA Port health officer will also conduct their own general and non-invasive observation of the traveller under investigation.