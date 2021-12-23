SA records 15 423 new infections, 35 deaths

Cape Town. — South Africa recorded 15 423 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 3 332 008, the National Department of Health said.

At least 35 people succumbed to the virus, resulting in the total number of deaths standing at 90 488.

“As of today (Tuesday) the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 332 008 with 15 424 new cases reported. Today 35 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 488 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 043 094 with a recovery rate of 91,3 percent,” the department said in a statement.

KwaZulu-Natal remained the epicentre as it accounted for 26 percent of the new cases, followed by Western Cape( 22 percent), and Gauteng ( 21 percent).

Northern Cape is at the bottom, with 3 percent.— African Inside