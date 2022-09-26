SA police intercepts R1,5 million smuggled cigarettes

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South African security officials have intercepted a contraband of cigarettes and a truck all worth R1,5 million believed to have been smuggled through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Two immigrants were arrested in connection with the matter on Saturday.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects were arrested along the the R71 public road at Dalmada outside Polokwane.

“Makhado Crime Intelligence Unit received information from a member of the community about an 8-Tonne truck that was driven from Musina by two suspects who were heading to Alberton in Gauteng Province,” he said.

“An intelligence driven operation was then conducted by Mankweng SAPS, members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) team together with the Polokwane police to monitor the truck from the N1 North where the truck was monitored from Makhado until it was stopped and searched at Dalmada area under Polokwane policing area”.

Brig Mojapelo said the truck was loaded with 152 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes.

The suspects, he said, failed to account for the origin of the illicit cigarettes.

He said the truck and the illicit cigarettes valued at R1,5 million were seized during the arrest.

“The suspects aged 39 and 49 will appear in Polokwane magistrate court on Monday 26 September 2022. Police investigations are continuing,” said Brig Mojapelo.

Limpopo police commander, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the police had carried out a well-coordinated operation.

She also thanked members of the community members for continuously assisting them fighting crime.