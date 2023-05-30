SA police intensify crackdown on cross border stock theft

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South African police have intensified their crackdown on cross-border stock theft and arrested a foreign national transporting 53 suspected stolen goats and 13 sheep worth an estimated R100 000.

These are mostly being stolen from the Beitbridge district and smuggled out via the Limpopo River.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said the suspect will soon appear in court charged with stock theft and illegal migration.

He said the man was arrested on Thursday last week in the Mphephu policing area.

“He was arrested for transportation and possession of stolen livestock by our members who were conducting a stop and search operation between the R523 public road and Mamvuka N 1 North T-junction, ” said Col Ledwaba.

During the operation, said Col Ledwaba, police attempted to stop a white Toyota Quantum which was pulling a trailer, but it did not stop and a car chase ensued until it was cornered along the public road.

“Police found a trailer loaded with 66 livestock that consisted of 13 sheep and 53 goats,” he said.

He said members of the Makhado Stock Theft Unit and Department of Agriculture officials were then summoned to the scene.

Upon being interrogated about the origin and ownership of the livestock, he said the man failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The official said the suspect, believed to be an illegal immigrant, was subsequently arrested.

“The Toyota Quantum, with a trailer, was impounded at the scene and the livestock with an estimated value of more than R100 000 was transported to Makhado SPCA pound for safekeeping and further identification by the lawful owners,” said Lt Col Ledwaba.

He called upon anyone who have lost their livestock comprising of sheep and goats to urgently contact the crime stop number +2786001111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

“The suspect, whose age will be revealed through further police investigations, is expected to appear before Makhado Magistrate court soon facing charges of Contravention of Immigration Act, transportation and possession of suspected stolen livestock,” he said.