SA police bust explosives smuggling syndicate

SA police bust explosives smuggling syndicate Some of the explosives which were recovered by the South African police after being smuggled by some three suspected to be Zimbabweans.

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo

South African police have arrested a three-man syndicate, suspected to be Zimbabweans after they allegedly smuggled into the neighbouring country some mining explosives whose value was yet to be ascertained.

Provincial police Commissioner for Limpopo province Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the nationality of the three was still to be verified.

He said mining explosives have of late been used in South Africa to detonate ATMs at banks.

“Explosives of this nature were in the past found to have been used in ATM bombings at some places in the Province and the arrest of these suspects will potentially assist the police in curbing this crime,” said Liet Gen Hadebe.

