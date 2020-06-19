SA police bust cigarettes smuggling ring

Police in South Africa on Wednesday intercepted smuggled cigarettes hidden under tomatoes in the Alldays area in Limpopo province

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

South African police have recovered cigarettes worth over R2,4 million and arrested more than 20 suspects in connection with smuggling of the commodity from Zimbabwe into the neighbouring country.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the recoveries were made between June 8 and 16 during ongoing operations to curb smuggling along the border.

He said the suspects were charged for illegally dealing with cigarettes and contravening sections of the Customs and Excise Act.

“The intensification of operations conducted across the province by our officers in several policing areas between 8 June and 16 June, largely focusing on the smuggling of and trade in illicit cigarettes, yielded positive results when 22 suspects were apprehended and illicit cigarettes worth more than R2 million were confiscated,” said Brig Mojapelo.

“An assortment of illicit cigarettes including Remington Gold, Chelsea, Royal Express and Premium worth R 2 250 000,00 were intercepted at various places and the suspects aged between 19 and 60 were arrested.

“The arrests were effected in Liphalale, Musina, Modimolle, Tshilwavhusikhu, Mphephu, Makhado and Tuinplaas policing areas during patrols and roadblocks. In Mphephu alone, three foreign nationals aged 36 and 39 were arrested and illicit cigarettes worth about R700 000 were confiscated during an operation that was conducted at Dzanani section”.

He said on Friday they also arrested two suspects aged 26 and 30 in Liphalale, who were travelling in a Ford Fiesta carrying an assortment of smuggled cigarettes.

The operations, he said were conducted by members of Crime Intelligence Units, Crime Prevention Units, Dog Units (K9) with the assistance from Community Policing Forums.

The senior police officer said on Wednesday they arrested four more people in Alldays area who were transporting a consignment of cigarettes worth R403 148 hidden under tomatoes.

“We received information about two trucks transporting tomatoes from a local farm situated next to Pontdrift Border Post to Rustenburg in the Northwest Province, and that the same trucks were also loaded with boxes of cigarettes.”

“A snap operation comprising police members from Alldays, Makhado Cluster and Crime Intelligence Gathering was then conducted in the area. The vehicles matching the descriptions given were spotted along the R572 Swartwater road next to the Mogalakwena Bridge and ordered to stop,” said Brig Mojapelo.

He said the trucks were then escorted to Alldays police station where they were offloaded and searched.