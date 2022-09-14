SA man dupes locals in bogus cattle deal

Thulani Silvester Dube (36), from North West Province, South Africa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to Thursday.

Chido Nyamuyaruka-Court Correspondent

AN undocumented South Africa based man appeared before the court yesterday after he allegedly duped several citizens on a bogus cattle business deal.

Thulani Silvester Dube (36), from North West Province, South Africa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to Thursday.

He was not asked to plead.

It is in the State’s case that Dube entered Zimbabwe and proceeded to stay without a permit. He went on to invest in a cattle selling and buying business, Simba Livestock Management in Milton Park.

The court heard that Dube negotiated a deal with Tatenda Matsika (19).

Dube is said to have been buying cattle at US$600 each and reselling them at US$750.

He convinced his client Matsika to inject US$9 000 into the business, promising that he would make a profit of US$2 250 after the sale on September 6.

Matsika is said to have paid US$9 000 on August 5.

On the day in question, Matsika went on to inquire about his returns but Dube gave excuses, communicating that he was encountering challenges in giving him his money.

It raised suspicions and Matsika proceeded to the location of the business and was dismayed to find no one at the offices.

He enquired about Dube’s whereabouts, but he did not reveal where he was.

Suspecting he had been duped, Matsika teamed up with other victims, and searched for Dube and found him in Avondale West.

Dube was apprehended and he claimed that he was not the owner of the company but in fact an employee of unknown people.

He failed to repay the victims of their hard earned money.