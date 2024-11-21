  • Today Wed, 20 Nov 2024

SA inflation at four-year low before rate decision

SA inflation at four-year low before rate decision

South Africa’s inflation rate declined to a more than four-year low, heralding another reduction in borrowing costs today.

Consumer prices rose 2,8 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 3,8 percent in the prior month, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website.

That was slower than the 3 percent median estimate of 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The slowdown to below the lower end of the central bank’s 3 percent to 6 percent target range will likely persuade its monetary policy committee to ease monetary policy for the second time in as many months.

All 20 economists polled in a separate Bloomberg survey expect the MPC to cut the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 7,75pc today.

Still, Governor Lesetja Kganyago will probably reiterate that future decisions will be data dependent with new inflation risks emerging.

The rand has depreciated almost 3 percent against the dollar since Donald Trump won the US election.

The currency has also been undermined by risk-off sentiment toward emerging market assets, after Russia’s war with Ukraine entered a dangerous new phase this week when Ukrainian forces carried out their first strike on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles. -Bloomberg

You Might Also Like

/
  • Mamvura headlines Venon Chamba Business ... Business

    Mamvura headlines Venon Chamba Business ...

    Business Reporter Prominent marketing specialist, Mr Douglas Mamvura, is set to be the guest speaker at the upcoming Venon Chamba Business Seminar, which will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024. This event has become a highlight on the annual business calendar, drawing numerous participants from the entrepreneurial world. It will be held at the […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments