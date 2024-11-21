SA inflation at four-year low before rate decision

South Africa’s inflation rate declined to a more than four-year low, heralding another reduction in borrowing costs today.

Consumer prices rose 2,8 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 3,8 percent in the prior month, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website.

That was slower than the 3 percent median estimate of 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The slowdown to below the lower end of the central bank’s 3 percent to 6 percent target range will likely persuade its monetary policy committee to ease monetary policy for the second time in as many months.

All 20 economists polled in a separate Bloomberg survey expect the MPC to cut the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 7,75pc today.

Still, Governor Lesetja Kganyago will probably reiterate that future decisions will be data dependent with new inflation risks emerging.

The rand has depreciated almost 3 percent against the dollar since Donald Trump won the US election.

The currency has also been undermined by risk-off sentiment toward emerging market assets, after Russia’s war with Ukraine entered a dangerous new phase this week when Ukrainian forces carried out their first strike on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles. -Bloomberg