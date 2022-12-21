SA cops rescue kidnapped Zimbabwean truck driver

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

South African security agents have managed to rescue a 42-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver who was kidnapped by two gunmen at the country’s border with Mozambique in Mpumalanga province.

The driver was kidnaped around 3 am as he came back from the shops and was taken to a bushy area before the two gunmen demanded a R50 000 cash payment as ransom from his family and employer.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred near Libombo Border in Komatipoort.

“Another truck driver aged 42 who became a victim of kidnapping was rescued on Friday in Komatipoort, ” he said.

“Two suspects aged 25 and 28 have since been arrested. The truck driver from the country of Zimbabwe was kidnapped on Thursday (December 15, 2022) around 3 am near Libombo Border in Komatipoort.

According to the report, the victim was kidnapped by the armed suspects under the railway bridge in Komatipoort as he returned to the truck he was driving after buying some food”.

Brig Mohlala said the man was taken by his assailants at gunpoint into the bushes.

After which the suspects made contact with his employer and demanded a ransom of R50,000 to be deposited.

He said various stakeholders including the National Intervention Unit (NIU), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Airwing, Crime Intelligence, Hostage Negotiators, K9 Unit, Detectives and the victim’s employer mobilised resources in order to ensure that the victim is brought back alive.

“These members worked tirelessly and due to the rainy weather conditions yesterday, on Thursday, the search had to be called off,” he said.

“The suspects contacted a colleague as well as the victim’s employer and further made some demand.

“Through collaboration that was made by the stakeholders, the victim was traced and found as well as the two suspects cornered and apprehended”.

Brig Mohlala said the security team recovered from the suspects an air-gun, two knives, four mobile phones and a large sum of undisclosed amount of money.

He said the two were charged for kidnapping and possession of suspected stolen property and they’re expected to appear at them Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The police cannot rule out the possibility that the two could have been involved in the previous kidnapping incident whereby a truck driver went through a similar ordeal in the past week.

“More suspects could be arrested as the investigation continues,” he said.