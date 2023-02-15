SA border guards kill Zimbabwean

15 Feb, 2023 - 09:02 0 Views
0 Comments
SA border guards kill Zimbabwean

The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A member of the newly deployed South African Border Guard shot and killed a Zimbabwean man at Beitbridge Border Post this morning.

The Zimbabwean man was reportedly shot for reprimanding the Border Guards from assaulting an old woman who was picking up empty cans and plastic containers for recycling.

The incident occured at around 4 am.

Although official comments could not be obtained from South African police, witnesses said the body was taken to Musina Mortuary at around 7 am.

“This is sad, the man was shot in the head at close range by one of the border guards for reprimanding them about assaulting an elderly woman,” said Washington Guruve.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting