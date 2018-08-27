SA-based Rising gospel star dreams big

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent

South Africa-based upcoming local gospel artist Catherine Shamiso Ngwerume has released her debut eight-track album, which is set to propel her into the fiercely competitive realm of the mainstream local music industry. Dubbed “Rapatsanuka”, the album symbolically premises its message of encouragement on the biblical parting of the red sea; while applying the miraculous biblical epic to conquering the day to day challenges that are faced by the believers and non-believers alike.

The title track, “Rapatsanuka”, which literally means “it has parted”, gives a message of hope to the audience as it talks of the removal of any obstacles, both physical and spiritual, bedeviling the one’s faith and affecting their Christian life.

The album was recorded in South Africa, where she is based, under Soundit Music Studios Worldwide.

Known affectionately as “Shamie” by her newfound fans, the ambitious songbird broke into tears in an interview with this reporter, as she narrated the circumstances that inspired her to write the songs to her album, which are predominantly her personal life experiences; which she went through from the day she was born up to the time she composed the debut album.

“Sometimes we face situations and we ask ourselves why, but God knows the reason. If we can be patient and submit ourselves to him, we will certainly overcome,” said Shamie with tears rolling down her cheeks.

While she tried hard to suppress her emotions during the interview, Shamie could not hold it when she started sharing about the circumstances that characterized her childhood, sobbing uncontrollably for a moment before pulling herself together to continue sharing her experiences, which she said inspired her to write the lyrics to the album “Rapatsanuka”.

“I never saw my real mother. She died while giving birth to me. I never knew my father, he passed on while I was still an infant. I am grateful because my Aunt took care of me and raised me. I know her as my mother and up to today I still address her as such,” Shamie said.

“Sometimes God puts us through a situation to mold us so that he may bring out a better version of ourselves. Yes, it might take long to achieve your goals, but they can be achieved if you hold on and believe because with God all things are possible,” asserted Shamie.

With tracks that are both in English and Shona, the album encourages the audience to believe and hold on to the promises of God and the guidance of his word.

“God will restore all the wasted years and raise us up again so that we prosper,” she said.

Hailing from humble beginnings, Shamie had to work hard to raise money for recording her album in the a South African studio, with the entire recording process taking close to ten months, having started recording in October last year.

One of the tracks on the album is titled “There is a time for everything,” which Shamie said she wrote while she was in form three in 2011, having reflected on the myriad of challenges flooding her life at that time.

The songbird said she drew strength from the knowledge that she was an orphan, pinning her hopes on God and drawing her strength from his word, adding that she could not further her education as she had desired due to the family’s limited resources.

“Life is full of challenges, but do not let the challenges challenge you, you have to face them and conquer them,” said Shamie.

“It is my desire to spread the gospel through music. I am currently looking for a willing sponsor who can fund my musical career so that I can be able to grow as an artist, produce videos for my album and develop my music career,” she added.