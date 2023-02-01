SA-based researcher pens book on Second Republic achievements

George Maponga in Masvingo

A South Africa-based Zimbabwean international relations researcher and community development expert has penned a book chronicling achievements of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa.

Mr Tallent Chingovo (37) who hails from Chivi district wrote his eight-chapter book titled “The Unflinching Strides, A Success Story of the New Dispensation in Zimbabwe”.

The book was published by Bulawayo-based Billionaire Publishers last year.

He said the decision to write the book was based on his desire to motivate fellow Zimbabweans to appreciate and join President Mnangagwa in building Zimbabwe with a view to transform the country into an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

The book starts by highlighting reforms that were ushered in the country’s political and economic spheres after the advent of the new dispensation marking the dawn of a new era of tolerance and inclusivity after President Mnangagwa assumed office in 2017 taking over from former President Mugabe.

A chapter is also dedicated to President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement agenda, a cornerstone of the Second Republic’s foreign policy which seeks to restore Zimbabwe’s rightful and deserved place on the table of nations.

The Chivi-born international relations expert also touched on the infrastructure rehabilitation drive by the Second Republic where roads nationwide are being rehabilitated or rebuilt as key enablers of stimulating socio-economic growth under both the National Development Strategy(NDS)1 and NDS 2 that are key tributaries of an upper middle-income society envisioned in 2030.

Other topics in the book include the game-changing devolution initiative that has been credited for engendering widespread socio-economic transformation and baby steps of rural industrialisation.

The epochal Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme that has set Zimbabwe on the cusp of food self-sufficiency has a chapter dedicated to it in the book with case studies of ita success stories around the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic and how Zimbabwe under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa handled it also features with emphasis put on how the country overcame the pestilence despite carrying the weight of illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

Mr Chingovo said his book aims to inspire Zimbabweans to draw inspiration from what President Mnangagwa is doing to build Zimbabwe brick by brick.

“My book seeks to motivate and inspire fellow Zimbabweans to join President Mnangagwa and his government in the reconstruction of Zimbabwe because “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

“This book also aims to dispel the false narrative by Zimbabwe’s detractors that there is no difference between the First Republic and the Second Republic. It seeks to expose that while Zimbabwe’s detractors are busy denigrating the country, President Mnangagwa and Zimbabweans are busy building the country brick by brick,” said Mr Chingovo.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts(Honours) in History and Development Studies from Midlands State University and an MSc in International Affairs from the same institution.