SA-based gospel musician in digital album launch

Arts Reporter

South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel musician Hope Kondo has taken advantage of the digital space to launch her second single titled ‘I am on the heart of God’.

The single follows Ndidzidziseyiwo Kunamata which was produced 10 months ago and has received favourable airplay and reviews locally and South Africa.

“I am in the heart of God is my second production which I had hoped to launch earlier but the Covid-19 situation continued to be a deterrent,” said Kondo.

“I am happy that we have tapped into the available digital facilities to gather our fans and supporters across the globe for a successful launch event.”

The Zaoga born and raised songstress said she was thankful to her parents for raising her the Christian way and that foundation has continued to guide her to this day.

The soulful worshipper who is followed by gospel music lovers from all over the world had fans from as far as Dubai, the United Kingdom and the United States among others, playing to her new production.

“I am blessed to have a supportive community of fans, fellow Christians and church members who really believe in my music abilities.

“I am more of a worshipper and my sound strikes a chord with many who want to connect with the Lord in prayer,” she explained.

“The song Ndidziseyiwo kunamata was about reconnecting with God who is our source while “I am in the heart of God” speaks to God’s undying love for us. We are his special creations,” she said.

Kondo, ran a full week of presentations from various speakers drawn from across the world prior to the launch.

“We ran a series of presentations from various presenters prior to the August 6 album launch and all that helped create a conducive environment for the new production.

“We had important life teachings and interactions which helped draw everyone to Christ and my music ministry. Come day of the launch God came through for us in an amazing way,” she said.

Various music fans, friends and family members bought the new single for various amounts ranging from as little as US$5 to US$150.

“This is the beginning of what promises to be an exciting gospel music journey. I want to continue ministering and uplifting the souls of many through my music.

I hope to continue releasing more and performing more of my music so that it ministers to the needy,” she said.