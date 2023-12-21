SA actress Nombulelo to impart skills at acting masterclass

Arts Reporter

South African actress, classical singer, teacher and writer Nombulelo Mhlongo has confirmed participation and endorsed the acting masterclass set to be hosted during the festive season as part of ‘Christmas gift’ for local actors by Ambassador Edd Branson.

The masterclass, which has been described as a move to unify the two countries through film and television, will be held on December 28 in Harare.

This is not her first time to be in Zimbabwe as Nombulelo, known for her role as Sne on the popular etv soapie “Durban Gen’” visited the country last year in Bulawayo being one of the guests at the launch of the Grace Anne Talk Show.

After gracing the launch, Nombulelo took time to see Bulawayo, before signing autographs and posing for pictures with her fans.

For the masterclass, Nombulelo recorded a video confirming her return to Zimbabwe.

“Hello Zimbabwe, I look forward to crossing over 2024 with Ambassador Edd Branson in Harare, the red carpet has been rolled out. See you there,” she said.

Organisers of the event have said that preparations are at an advanced stage, with Nombulelo arriving early before the masterclass.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, event project co-ordinator Nick Ncube said the masterclass is being held to impart acting skills, and tips for free to upcoming Zimbabwean actors and actresses.

“It’s free and not for profit,” he said. “The project doesn’t have a name, it’s just one of the many initiatives by Edd Branson to improve and uplift local talent.

“He is also doing the same in Zambia where Nombulelo Mhlongo held a Masterclass at a Lusaka hotel and trained 30 actors and actresses.”

Ncube said Nombulelo will have a chance to witness some of Harare’s finest actors and places and also attend local events.

“She is expected to make a guest appearance at the Selekta Base BlowOut Festival for Charity on Boxing Day alongside Bling 4, and Baba Harare among others,” he said.

“On the 28th of December, she will hold an acting masterclass for local actors and actresses sponsored by Edd Branson. She will also tour the Domboshava Caves, and will visit dance and drama clubs in Mazowe and Mhondoro among other areas.”

Ncube said Branson believes that Zimbabwe has a lot to offer in the arts, entertainment, and cultural diplomacy sphere.

“Branson is sponsoring this tour because he firmly believes that it will help strengthen cultural relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe in particular KZN where Nombulelo has a huge fan base,” he said.

“The project will unlock opportunities for Zimbabwean performing artists to get a pathway into Durban and KwaZulu Natal.”