S. Sudanese leader promotes wife to major general in army

JUBA. – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir last week promoted his wife Mary Ayen to the rank of a major general in the army, according to the military.

The order issued by President Kiir, who is also the commander in chief of the SPLA army, did not specify what duties the First Lady would have in her new assignment as an army general.

Two other women were promoted from Brigadier to Major General in the army.

SPLA army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that the women were promoted on 27 July.

“The promoted female officers are from Shield One and Shied two in the SPLA. They actually joined the movement since 1983 and they are from the Women’s Battalion known as Katiba Banat,” Lul said.

“General Nyankiir and General Aluel have also been promoted to the rank of a Major General,” he added.

Lul further said the promotions were based on merit and capacity.” It is the first time for female officers to be promoted to the rank of a major general,” he said. – News Agencies