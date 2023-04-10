RZM Murowa partners German firm, Kuchera

RZM Murowa Mine is a 24-hour open pit mining operation based in Zimbabwe with current name-plate capacity of about 1,2 million carats per annum of predominantly white, gem-quality diamonds

Enacy Mapakame Business Reporter

KUCHERA, a German-based technology company specialising in optimising haulage operational efficiency in mining, has partnered Murowa Diamonds for the deployment, at scale, of its results-focused optimisation solution.

The optimisation solution was developed to address basic pain points in mining that often remain unaddressed, impacting productivity and standardisation, according to Mr Kumbirai Chipadza, head of Kuchera customer success.

“Despite significant investments in ‘Smart Mining’ initiatives, basic pain points remain unaddressed to this day in major operations worldwide impacting productivity, and standardisation,” he said.

RZM Murowa Mine is a 24-hour open pit mining operation based in Zimbabwe with current name-plate capacity of about 1,2 million carats per annum of predominantly white, gem-quality diamonds.

Kuchera head of technology Mr Christian Hugger said: “Murowa Diamonds is a leader in the mining industry, and we are honored to be working with them to optimise their haulage operations and promote sustainability in mining.”

He added that the company aimed to provide actionable insights to the mining industry and deliver results quickly.

Kuchera is upbeat about its ability to deliver results quickly for a limited time, it is offering free assessment kits, which gather baseline data for ten days and highlight the operational optimisation potential per equipment.

Additionally, the company is offering assessment kits for free, the Kuchera boxes gather baseline data for 10 days and highlight the operational optimisation potential per equipment.

Commenting on the partnership, RZM Murowa Mining superintendent Mr George Waeni said: “As RZM Murowa we are excited in partnering Kuchera in pioneering a new product, which seeks to take the mining industry forward in this fourth industrial revolution. We are really looking forward to the launch of this product and enhance our operational efficiencies”

Kuchera telematics brings home digitalisation to mining operations that assist mines in improving safety through real time data analysis, optimises efficiencies through centralised operations management and helps teams to bring connected mines to their operations.”