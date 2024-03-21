Rwandan buyers impressed by quality of Zim products, services

Productive business-to-business meetings were organised as part of this year's edition of the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum. Local companies explored concrete steps for collaboration with partners in Rwanda and discussed potential supply deals.

Business Reporter

Leading buyers attending the 3rd Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum, which ended yesterday in Kigali, have given a positive nod to Zimbabwean products.

The positive reception from buyers bodes well for Zimbabwean exporters seeking to expand their presence in the Rwandan market.

The Forum, organised by national export development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) brought together over 200 business leaders from the two countries to explore business opportunities.

One of the highlights of the event was the exhibition of Zimbabwean products that was held on the sidelines of the Forum.

Distributors from Rwanda had the opportunity to sample and evaluate the quality of Zimbabwean products leading to positive feedback from buyers.

Leading Rwandan business representatives expressed their satisfaction with the quality and competitiveness of Zimbabwean offerings.

This is a significant development as the forum aimed to bridge the gap and showcase the potential of Zimbabwean products in the Rwandan market.

Among the sectors that garnered particular interest were agriculture, processed foods, cosmetics, essential oils, tourism, and services such as education.

Rwandan distributor, Mr Martin Kamaru, commended the quality of Zimbabwean processed foods, citing better taste as a key selling point.

“I am particularly impressed by the wide range of processed food items showcased by Zimbabwean companies and the forum opened my eyes to what is on offer.

“Particularly noteworthy were the processed foods, which have a high quality and have the potential to disrupt the Rwandan market in a positive way,” noted Mr Kamaru.

Mr Nshimiye Mugisha, an importer of agricultural products in Rwanda, said the agricultural inputs showcased by local universities can provide solutions to drive the sector in the market.

“The innovation displayed by Zimbabwean universities clearly shows that these institutions are at the forefront of developing practical solutions for the challenges faced across the continent.

“As we are also developing our agricultural sector, we are glad to know that we can always turn to Zimbabwe for these universities to develop seeds and other requirements that respond to our location and climate, he said.

Similarly, Ms Mary Ingabire, a retail store owner, lauded the quality of packaging used by local industry on export products.

“The high quality and unique packaging materials used by Zimbabwean manufacturers set these products apart.

“Looking at what we are also importing from oversees, these products meet international standards, and I am sure they will compete well in Rwanda,” said Ms Ingabire.

The Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum has fostered a growing economic relationship between the two nations since inception in 2021.

This year’s edition was held under the theme “Shared prosperity: Harnessing the potential of Zimbabwean and Rwandan economies.”

The forum comprised a series of interactive sessions designed to bridge the gap between Rwandan buyers and potential Zimbabwean suppliers.

Presentations highlighted the unique strengths of both economies, with discussions focusing on how businesses in the two countries can leverage on each other.

The Zimbabwean delegation to the Forum was led by the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister, Sheillah Chikomo.