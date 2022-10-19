Rwanda rejects contraceptives for girls

KIGALI. – Rwandan parliament has rejected a bill to amend a 2016 law to allow contraceptives to be given to girls from the age of 15.

A group of MPs had introduced the bill in order to curb teenage pregnancies that have risen from more than 19 000 in 2020 to 23 000 last year, officials said.

Only 18-year-olds and above are legally allowed to access sexual reproductive health services – but there has been debate among health activists, cultural and religious leaders about lowering that limit.

The rejection of the bill stops “the anticipated changes” in the law that “has gaps”, Aflodis Kagaba, a Rwandan reproductive health activist, told the BBC.

“Unfortunately, this has overshadowed everything else including the opportunity to re-open these important conversations in parliament,” Kagaba said.

More than 30 MPs who rejected the bill cited their faith, social and cultural reasons, local media report.

But Kagaba said the current law “has gaps” and believes “it still needs to be revised”.

“Today if you are under 18 and need [sexual and reproductive] health services you are required to be accompanied by parents for their approval! This is a very huge barrier,” he said. – BBC.com