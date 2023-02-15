Ruti dam spilling

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has advised stakeholders and the public in Chipinge and Buhera South that Ruti dam is now full and spilling as a result of the current rains that are continuously pounding the country.

The organisation also discouraged people from attempting to cross flooded rivers.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the development resulted in an increase of flowing water in Devure and Save rivers.

“Communities downstream of the dam are therefore advised to be on very high alert, to desist from crossing flooded rivers and to ensure that all irrigation equipment along the river channels is either removed or adequately secured,” she said.

Statistics from the organisation indicate that dams that are now full and spilling include Lake Chivero, Mwenje, Masembura, Biri, Rufaro, Arcadia, Rusape, Muchekeranwa, Bangazaan, Ngondoma, Roswa, Tshangwa, Muzwhi and Wenimbi among others.