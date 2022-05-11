“Rusty” Nakamba get plaudits on return

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba marked his return to the Aston Villa starting lineup with an encouraging performance last night despite losing steam late on in the 1-2 defeat to English Premiership football title-chasing Liverpool at the Villa Park.

The fit-again midfielder Nakamba made his first start in almost five months after recovering from an injury he suffered in the reverse fixture against the Reds at Anfield in mid-December.

Nakamba was given the highest rating of 7/10 by the Birmingham Mail, along with goal scorer Douglas Luiz, forward Ollie Watkins and defender Lucas Digne.

“In for his first start since his big injury in the reverse fixture back in December. Nakamba started strongly and nipped in to win key balls to win possession back and put himself in harm’s way.

“A little bit of rust crept in which is understandable given the level of opposition he was up against on his big game back. Liked his work,” noted Birmingham Mail correspondent, Ashley Preece.

Villa got to off to a perfect start against Liverpool when Luiz thrust them in front after just three minutes. However, Joel Matip quickly brought the Reds level before Sadio Mane’s header snatched the win in the second half.

Liverpool are now level on 86 points with leaders Manchester City, who face Wolves tonight in their battle to maintain advantage in the race as the English Premiership season reaches its business end.

Villa remained on 11th position with 43 points. But a top 10 finish is still within reach for Nakamba’s Villa. They face Crystal Palace, Burnley and Manchester City in their last three games.