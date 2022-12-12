Russian women’s affairs lobby groups hail Angel of Hope

Angel of Hope patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa receives a special award from Women’s Health - prosperity of the nation deputy chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Honourable Galina Karelovauh during a dinner in Moscow, Russia. - Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in MOSCOW, Russia

ANGEL of Hope Foundation’s patron Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, on separate occasions, met representatives of women’s lobby groups here where they shared ideas on a number of issues affecting women and possible solutions to curb the challenges.

Amai Mnangagwa held discussions with the leaders of Women’s Success International Association led by its president Mrs Matveeva Elena while leaders of the project “Women’s health – prosperity of the nation” by Executive Council of the Eurasian Forum was led by deputy chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Honourable Galina Karelovauh.

The women said they were inspired by the works being done by Dr Mnangagwa to empower vulnerable groups including women, girls, youths, persons with disabilities, the elderly and child headed families among others.

“Women’s health – prosperity of the nation” gave her a special award at a dinner hosted in honour of her charity work through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

The event was also a platform to congratulate her for winning an award during the “#We are together award” competition.

Herself a champion of women empowerment, Amai Mnangagwa said she was proud to meet the groups of dedicated and visionary women.

Back home, Dr Mnangagwa is actively involved in women empowerment through various income generating projects.

As part of the empowerment, her Angel of Hope Foundation has a partnership with Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) to equip women, youths, those with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups with life-changing courses to enhance their livelihoods.

“I have been informed that the National Association of Successful Women is an organisation devoted to empowering and celebrating women’s achievements. Just like Angel of Hope Foundation, the association provides an inclusive space for women of all backgrounds to come together and share their success stories.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady said, was formed in 2018 to assist the underprivileged, marginalised, women, youth and children,” she said.

To date, the First Lady said, the foundation has launched a number of initiatives to support and improve the livelihoods of women and youth. Some of the key achievements include training and skills development in sewing, detergent-making, agriculture and domestic livestock.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation is focused on issues that pertain mainly to women and girls. Curbing early child marriages and gender based violence, school drop outs, drug and substance abuse, which is leading to mental health problems,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was poised to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and women by virtue of their majority play a critical role in attaining this vision.

She said her foundation encourages women in positions of power to make a difference in communities by encouraging each other from the grassroots level.

“We believe that each and every one of us can play an important role in making a difference in our communities. Let us give the voice to voiceless and to ensure that women, girls, youths and those with disabilities are free to live a life of productivity, safety and dignity,” she said.

Mrs Matveeva gave an overview of her organisation and its activities aimed at uniting women and helping them in their many activities.

She revealed plans to sign an MOU with the Angel of hope foundation that will see the two organisations working together in support of Dr Mnangagwa’s mission to uplift livelihoods.

“Our main goal is to unite women and helping them in their activities in the different spheres of life.

It was an honour to meet the First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and I was very happy that we discussed on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two foundations. We have read a lot about Dr Mnangagwa, she is a hardworking woman and a champion of women empowerment,” she said.

She said they covered health, business development, cultural sphere, construction business and agriculture.

“We are also ready to launch our projects in Zimbabwe in partnership with Angel of Hope Foundation. The First Lady and her organisation has invited us to come to Zimbabwe for a special mission and that mission should consist of specialists in different spheres of development so that they can provide their support for the women of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mrs Sofia Kogteva, the chief executive director of the association added saying; “We are a group of women in different spheres of life and together we try to develop cultural events as well as events in the sphere of business and utility. We would like to connect with women in business and education in Zimbabwe. Through partnerships we can help women from other countries,” she said.

Among the “Women’s health – prosperity of the nation” leaders who met with the First Lady was Mrs Yakovleva Tatyana from the Federal Bio-Medical Agency, Mrs Anastasia Stolkova, the first deputy director for development and also head of healthcare projects from The Roscongress Foundation, among many women from various organisations.

Hon Karelovauh showered Dr Mnangagwa with praises describing her hard work through her foundation as important for womenfolk.

“We would like to congratulate you for winning an international award and to thank you for the remarkable work you are doing in Zimbabwe through your Angel of Hope Foundation.

What we actually do together with this project, “Women’s health – prosperity of the nation” is important and similar to what you are doing in Zimbabwe. Your works are commendable,” she said with a broad smile.

Dr Mnangagwa was at a loss for words and said she was taken by surprise when her name was called out as the winner among other international philanthropists.

“I want to thank all women gathered here to celebrate with me for the accolade that I received. I didn’t expect that, but it’s through you women that you managed to realise what is happening in the world and what I am doing in Zimbabwe through my foundation. You invited all the women in the world to participate in this particular event. I advocate for the well-being of women, children, families and communities,” she said.

The First Lady encouraged women to work closely together since they shared similar challenges as mothers.

“As women we share the same challenges. It’s only that we do not know when the predicaments come, but we all pass through similar predicaments and thank you very much for inviting me from Zimbabwe because of the charity work that I do in my country. This is the platform for us women to come together, share ideas and experiences.

“Once again, thank you for the recognition, this means a lot for my family, my country and to all other women in my country,” she said to rapturous applause.

Mrs Tatyana weighed in saying: “We want to congratulate the winner Dr Auxillia Mnangatiakthrough opportunity for women,” she said.

Mrs Stolkova expressed gratitude that they had gathered as women to discuss various issues and share ideas.

“By being together sharing notes, it means we think alike when it comes to the well-being of women. It is about love for one another. We are happy to have Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa among us and from her speech we learnt a lot. We would like to share our practices and experiences with the women of Zimbabwe. Through the First Lady, we would like to organise meetings in Zimbabwe.

“We need to formulate joint initiatives through the Angel of Hope Foundation. We also need to look at educational programmes for Russia-Zimbabwe women through exchange programmes. As an organisation, we want to organise special projects for women and children in Zimbabwe in partnership with the AOH,” she said.