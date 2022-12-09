Russian Senate Speaker invites First Lady . . . donates to Angel of Hope

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is welcomed by the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Madame Valentina Matvienko in Moscow, Russia yesterday

Tendai Rupapa in MOSCOW, Russia

CHARITY work, love and the quest to uplift the less-privileged reigned supreme when First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday met Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Madame Valentina Matviyenko for a sisterly talk yesterday.

As mothers, the two have a soft spot for the vulnerable groups mainly women and children which saw Madame Matviyenko together with members of the Russian Senate donating an assortment of goods to Dr Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation.

Yesterday was the third time the First Lady and Madame Matviyenko were meeting.

They first met during the former’s maiden visit to St Petersburg last year and engaged again when Madame Matviyenko paid a reciprocal visit to Zimbabwe at the invitation of the First Lady.

When she came to Zimbabwe, she also came with a consignment of goods which she donated to Angel of Hope Foundation.

During their discussions yesterday, Madam Matviyenko congratulated Dr Mnangagwa for being awarded an honorary doctoral degree by the Russian State University for Humanities and for coming out tops in the “We are together” international awards in the health category.

On arrival at Madame Matviyenko’s offices, there was an exhibition of pictures showing the First Lady’s works that have transformed the lives of people in Zimbabwe.

The Federation Council Speaker described Amai Mnangagwa as a ‘moving star’.

Dr Mnangagwa and her delegation were also treated to Russian traditional music and dances.

A banquet was later hosted in her honour.

Madam Matviyenko described Dr Mnangagwa as an example for other people who are involved in charity and volunteer activities.

“The activities are worthy of the utmost support and appreciation and we have given this donation for the children of Zimbabwe,” she said with a huge smile.

Dr Mnangagwa welcomed the donation and said she would personally ensure the consignment reached the intended beneficiaries.

“You help me in the quest to solve the problems that I face daily in my country as a mother. This support you have extended to my foundation will go a long way in helping the underprivileged members of the society.

“I will ensure all goes to the intended beneficiaries,” she said.

The Federation Council Speaker responded saying: “We thank you Amai Mnangagwa for your personal contribution to the development of marginalised communities and your projects that ensure food security,” she said.

She also had words of encouragement and faith in President Mnangagwa.

Madame Matviyenko continued: “This is your first time visiting Moscow and we did everything to make you feel warm with the friendship that we are showing you here. Your schedule is very rich and I think only a woman can handle such a rich schedule where you had meetings with several individuals, departments and many other organisations.

“We are aware of your various activities in the area of healthcare and education and helping citizens who have fallen on hard times and your mission has been truly appreciated by your nation by granting you the title ‘Mother of the Nation’.

“As head of Angel of Hope Foundation, we were mostly impressed by what you are doing and how much you are doing for your people in your country. You have given people hope for a better future and an opportunity to change their lives.

“You were rewarded by the President of the Russian Federation Vladmir Putin when you received a global award,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa, whose maiden visit to St Petersburg, Russia, was at the invitation of Madame Matviyenko, expressed gratitude for the welcome she was accorded.

“Thank you, Honourable Matviyenko, my big sister, for the excellent welcome I received in the Russian Federation and the heart-warming level of hospitality. As you know, this is not my first time in Russia. During my few days here, I have already seen the beautiful city of Moscow and appreciated its history that dates back to centuries ago.

“I recall that the last time we sat down together like this, I had just been conferred with a doctorate degree by a University in India in honour of my work with the Angel of Hope Foundation.

“After a tour of the Kremlin Museum, I also visited the Russian State University for Humanities, where I was conferred with an honorary doctoral degree.

“However, while this recognition is surely appreciated, I must assure you all that the mission has just begun, there is still much more work to be done,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said there were so many people in need, and it was critical to continue striving towards providing them with the help whenever possible.

“I also met with the Minister of Moscow Government, head of the department for economic and international relations of Moscow City hall, Mr Serghey Cheremin, as well as the minister of health of the Russian Federation, Honourable Mikhail Murashko, where we discussed possible areas to further our already existing cooperation in health care and municipality administration. The Angel of Hope Foundation welcomes the initiatives discussed so far.

“I also had the opportunity to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Honourable Tatyna Golakova who reiterated the need to strength healthcare cooperation and the intention to continue to provide scholarships, not only for the Angel of Hope Foundation but for the Government of Zimbabwe as a whole,” she said.

This meeting, the First Lady said, further addressed the importance of youth volunteerism and the need to have more cooperation on development processes in line with the national agenda.

“As a mother and the patron of Angel of Hope, I am humbled by the willingness of the Russian Federation to support the development and well-being of youth who are our future leaders. I was deeply honoured to be presented with the ‘We are together’ award for my work in philanthropy. It is an honour to be recognised for the effort I have made over the years.

“It is indeed encouraging and I shall remain forever grateful for the recognition that I have received. volunteerism remains one if the essential tools for developing a peaceful and sustainable world.

“I understand you have been working tirelessly, behind the scenes to make sure that my stay in Moscow is comfortable and productive. I am truly excited to note the fruitful discussions I had with the chairman of board of directors of BRICS TV Ivan Polyakov and the Oncology Centre general director Professor Andrey Kaprin where we discussed oncology healthcare services and possible areas of cooperation with the Angel of Hope Foundation.

“My sister, I value the relationship that we have cultivated thus far and I am truly excited by the levels of cooperation that our two countries have built.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation has inherited another “Amai” in you,” she said.

Madame Matviyenko was awestruck by the First Lady’s remarks.

“My dear sister, we have established the same understanding, we share the same mission to help the people, the children, the elderly. Our relations have gained traction. We will continue our cooperation,” she said.

She congratulated the First Lady for her work that was visible, hence the award of the degree and other honours.

“Once again, I wish to congratulate you for the honorary degree from the Russian state university for Humanities,” she said.