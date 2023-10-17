Russian-Language Open Education Centre launches in Zimbabwe

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

As bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Russia continue to strengthen, the Russian-Language Open Education Centre was launched in Harare on 16 October, 2023.

Organized by the Russian Biotechnological University (ROSBIOTECH) on behalf of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, the event provides important groundwork for the future development of Russian culture and education in the country.

The Centre that will be operating at the University of Zimbabwe will be providing free courses in Russian.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe Professor. Dr. Paul Mapfumo, deans of faculties and representatives of ROSBIOTECH.

The curator of educational development projects of the Russian language, Anastasia Khodyreva said the centre will hold 6 free courses in October, on various topics ranging from digital technology in professional activities to basics of intercultural communication and Russian art.

“The courses were created for those who use Russian in their work. Learners will have an opportunity to improve their business and conversational Russian and learn new helpful skills for their profession.

“The Centre will also be holding lectures and workshops, and scientific, cultural, and educational events. The Centre’s teachers welcome everyone who is interested in the Russian language and culture, graduates of Russian universities, teachers of Russian, and representatives of universities.”