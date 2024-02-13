Russian fertiliser consignment arrives in Mozambique

Bulawayo Bureau

RUSSIA’S giant fertiliser producer, Uralchem Group, yesterday revealed that the 23 000 tonnes of fertiliser donated to Zimbabwe has been offloaded at the Mozambican Beira Port and is now being transported to the country.

Uralchem Group in December announced that it was donating 23 000 of fertiliser to Zimbabwe as part of its commitment to enhance food security in Africa.

The company has pledged to donate 300 000 tonnes of fertiliser to the continent under the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) under the “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture” initiative.

Some of the countries that have benefited from the programme are Malawi, Kenya and Nigeria. In a statement yesterday, Uralchem Group confirmed the delivery of the fertiliser to the country.

“Uralchem Group announces that a shipment of 23 000 tonnes of fertilisers donated to Zimbabwe has been fully offloaded at Beira port in Mozambique. From there, the fertilisers will be transported by road to landlocked Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

The shipment, comprising potash and nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium or potash and sulphur fertilisers, is the latest of the group’s five humanitarian consignments sent to African nations to support productive and sustainable farming to alleviate the effects of an unprecedented global food crisis.

Uralchem Group said since 2022 it has delivered over 134 000 tonnes of fertilisers to the African countries with the cost of transportation also covered through partnership with other development agencies.

“The transport of more than 111 000 tonnes of this vital fertiliser has been facilitated by the United Nations WFP. WFP has chartered vessels to transport the consignments from European ports and warehouses to Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, and now Zimbabwe. The Group, in turn, has covered the sea freight and other delivery costs in agreement with recipient countries,” reads the statement.

“Uralchem Group has committed to donating approximately 300 000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers to developing nations facing severe food insecurity.”

It said the initiative supports efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal No2 to: “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.”

JSC Uralchem chief executive Mr Dmitry Konyaev said his company understands the importance of agriculture to Zimbabwe hence the provision of the critical component to the sector.

“Agriculture is one of the key pillars of the Zimbabwean economy and we are pleased to contribute to the development of the country’s food production capacity and the well-being of its people,” Mr Konyaev.

He said fertiliser is an important component towards attainment of food security and the donation to African countries is part of its programmes to tackle hunger.

“Food security cannot be achieved without fertilisers as they ensure growth, resilience and productiveness of agricultural crops that are used to feed people around the world. As a major global producer and exporter of mineral fertilisers, and a company with a bold mission to help eradicate hunger, we do whatever we can to secure stable food supply in those parts of the planet that face food shortages,” he said.

Russia and Zimbabwe enjoy excellent bilateral and trade relations dating back to the pre-independence era.

Moscow announced the donation of fertiliser during the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg in July before it started delivering in December.

President Mnangagwa then acknowledged the donation during an engagement on the sidelines of the summit, saying it was “a true testimony of the friendship of the Russian Federation to the people of Zimbabwe.”