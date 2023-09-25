Russia, Zimbabwe consolidate relationship-Ambassador

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov paid a courtesy call on Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare this afternoon to congratulate him on his appointment and consolidate the existing relationship between the two countries.

Speaking to the media soon after the meeting, Ambassador Krasilnikov said they exchanged notes on a number of areas which need implementation

“Today, we had a wonderful discussion with the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. As usual, we exchanged views on our cooperation in the field of mass media communication and broadcasting services,” said the Ambassador.He also congratulated Minister Muswere on his appointment as the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

“I availed myself to get an opportunity to congratulate the Minister on the successful harmonised elections as we commemorate remarkable milestone on the sustainable social economic development of Zimbabwe under the guidance of the ruling party Zanu PF and the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“I congratulated the Minister on his appointment as the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and assured him about Russia’s eagerness to work further with him and his ministry for mutual benefit for partnership.

“We need to produce tangible results from a number of documents that our two countries signed recently. As the Minister just mentioned, we have concluded MoUs between his ministry and the Ministry of, Digital, Information and Mass Communication of Russia,” he said.

The two will also accelerate the MoU on exchange of experience in the field and joint projects as well as MoU between Russia’s leading news agency TASS and New Ziana.

Minister Muswere said the discussions were centred on how best the two can accelerate the implementation of a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) that have been signed between Russia and Zimbabwe.

This followed President Mnangagwa’s successful visit at the Russia-Africa summit held in St Petersburg, Russia this year

“This followed a delegation that was led by His Excellency Mnangagwa to St Petersburg in Russia at the Russia-Africa summit in terms of how best we can collaborate, how we can cooperate and how we can also have built capacity in terms of information publicity in the media and broadcasting services,” said Minister Muswere.

The unique relationship between Harare and Moscow, he said, makes the two countries speak from the same position.

“We discussed how best our respective countries can deepen and consolidate the relationship which is historical. As you are aware that Russia played a key role during the liberation struggle in terms of human capital, in terms of military training and also in ensuring that the people of Zimbabwe have got the right to self-determination, and the right to democracy, so Russia is a historical friend.

“Russia is a country that did not only provide the training but also provided the military hardware including the diplomatic support for Zimbabwe to be free and get its independence,” said Minister Muswere

The Soviet Union, which is now the Federation of Russia has had friendly relations with African liberation movements, Zimbabwe in particular.

Those relations have remained good to present day Minister Muswere said the focus is now on acceleration of a number of MOUs that were signed.

“The focus now is in terms of the National Development Strategy 1 and what we now seek to do is the acceleration of a number of MOUs that were signed.

Our Ministry’s focus is on how best we can share experiences, how best we can learn from each other as respective sovereign countries and how best we can also be in a position to do a number of exchange programmes for us to be able to do a robust media broadcasting services industry that is vibrant,” he said.