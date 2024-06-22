‘Russia, Zim working on shaping a just world’

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava (right) and Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov look at pictures on display during Russia’s National Day celebrations in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga.

Gibson Nyikadzino-Zimpapers Politics Hub

The June 6 meeting between President Mnangagwa and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow puts a clear and strong impetus on Harare and Moscow’s co-ordination efforts in the international arena to produce tangible results, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov said yesterday.

Addressing guests in Harare to commemorate Russia’s National Day, Amb Krasilnikov said the deep-rooted and solid friendship between the two countries was the tonic for the advancement of a just and equal global order that respected the sovereignty of states.

He said to ensure a multipolar and just world, Russia, under its chairmanship of BRICS, would facilitate the smooth inclusion of new members, an issue that underlined President Mnangagwa’s recent visit to Russia.

He acknowledged that such a vision aligned with the aspirations of the vast majority of countries.

“Moscow and Harare understand that the coordination of efforts in the international arena must be supported with production of tangible results of the bilateral cooperation. So, a clear and strong impetus was made at the meeting of President Putin and President Mnangagwa on June 6.”

He reminded guests that the friendship between Zimbabwe and Russia was positively contributing to the shaping of an imminent multipolar world that complied with international law and rejected neo-colonial practices of blackmail.

“Both our countries are committed to compliance with international law, to the formation of a polycentric world with the key role of the UN, to rejection of the neo-colonial practices of blackmail, sanctions and a rules-based order.

“We are grateful to Zimbabwean friends for the effective partnership in the UN and in the Group of Friends in Defence of the UN Charter,” he added.

Russia, which is supporting Zimbabwe’s bid for a seat in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, is looking forward to working with Zimbabwe in the UN Security Council during the 2027-28 term.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava, who was the guest speaker at the event, said Zimbabwe and Russia were committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

“We have formed a formidable coalition in defence of the Charter, countering attacks that seek to undermine the foundation of our global architecture.

“Today, the Russian Federation is a world leader and a global powerhouse, making a profound impact on international relations,” Dr Shava said.