Russia warns US, Nato on arms transport

MOSCOW. – Russia will view US and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview yesterday.

Any attempts by the West to inflict significant damage on Russia’s military or its separatist allies in Ukraine will be “harshly suppressed,” he added.

“We are warning that US-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

“We are making the Americans and other Westerners understand that attempts to slow down our special operation, to inflict maximum damage on Russian contingents and formations of the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics) will be harshly suppressed,” he said.

In Mariupol, over 1 000 Ukrainian troops, including 162 officers and 47 female service members surrendered, Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.

“As a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian forces and militia units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 1 026 Ukrainian troops of the 36th marine infantry brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered in the area of the Ilyicha metals factory in the city of Mariupol. Among those who surrendered, there are 162 officers and also 47 female service members,” the spokesman said. – TASS