Russia-Ukraine conflict impact on local fuel prices

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which has unsettled global energy markets has impacted on local fuel prices resulting in the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority reviewing upwards the prices of diesel and petrol with effect from today.

According to a statement from the regulatory body, the new price of diesel 50 in local currency is $218.01 per litre while that of petrol (E10) is $216.78.

In US dollars, the new price of diesel 50 is US$1,68 while petrol is now pegged at US$1,67.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” reads part of the statement from ZERA.